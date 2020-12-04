Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, December 04, 2020

There is an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for all of Camas County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County until 11am Saturday (12/5). There is also an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for all of Blaine County, all of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County until 1pm Sunday (12/6). The air is going to be stagnant over the next few days, which is going to allow pollutants to buildup near the surface. This buildup of pollutants is going to cause there to be a bit of a haze in the sky, and more pollutants in the atmosphere also means that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times over the next couple of days, so just be aware of that if you do have any respiratory issues.

Now for more information about the Air Stagnation Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions today and tomorrow as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Some patchy areas of fog are also possible this morning and tomorrow morning, mainly in the Mini-Cassia region. The high temperatures today are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. The high temperatures tomorrow are then going to be a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially in the northern part of the Magic Valley, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers as a weak storm system passes by our area to the south and west. Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather once again. Wednesday and Thursday are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as a couple disturbances pass by our area.

The high temperatures for Sunday through Thursday are also going to continue to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs in the Wood River Valley are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and highs in the Magic Valley are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be a little breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Some patchy areas of fog are also possible during the morning in the Mini-Cassia region. Winds: South to NE 5-10 mph. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: North to ESE 3-8 mph. High: 36

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Some patchy areas of fog are also possible after midnight. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 16

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 17

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Some patchy areas of fog are also possible during the morning. A little breezy. Winds: ESE 5-20 mph. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Warmer. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 41

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: SE 5-20 mph. Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 17

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 40 Low: 17

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. High: 39 Low: 15

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 40 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 38 Low: 16

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little warmer and a little breezy. High: 44 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 39 Low: 18

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 43 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. High: 37 Low: 16

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 34

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.