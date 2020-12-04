Spann, Terry Lynn

BURLEY—Terry Lynn Spann (Bones), age 64, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, of a sudden heart attack. He passed away where he was the happiest, in his side-by-side on top of a mountain with his family by his side.

Terry was born Dec. 19, 1955, in Burley, Idaho, to Jackson Dean and Dorothy Ann Stephenson Spann; the fourth of five children. Terry graduated from Burley High School in 1974, and went on to Idaho State University achieving a degree in diesel mechanics in 1976.

Terry had two children, Jade and Jasmine, from a previous marriage. In 1991 he met the love of his life, Kelli Patterson. Kelli came along with a daughter, Kira, who Terry loved like his own child. Terry and Kelli married Dec. 19, 1994, (yes they married on his birthday so he didn’t forget the date – ha, ha). They would have celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in just a few short weeks.

Terry grew up working hard and, after graduation from college, he worked for various construction companies in the area. He began working for Hoffbuhr Excavating in the early 80s. While working there he earned his nickname, “Bones.” Terry could consume huge amounts of food and not gain a pound, (thank you BUD). After his18 years of dedication to Hoffbuhr’s he decided to start his own business, Straightline Trenching Inc., in December of 1999. Terry successfully ran his own trenching business for about ten years and was an independent trucker at Idaho Milk Transport. Up until his time of death, he owned and operated his own truck where he hauled various loads around the states. Terry made his last round with a load up north and back just before Thanksgiving.

Besides working hard, Terry played even harder. He loved every outdoor activity as long as it was near the water or the mountains. During the summer months, Terry loved to go camping and side-by-siding with Kelli, his family, and his friends. Cooking was his specialty! When camping, he always had to have the best grill with all the accessories and the perfect set up. Terry was also known for his tube rides behind the boat; no matter how good of a rider you were, it was his goal to get you out of the tube and into the water. Fishing was another one of his favorite things to do. He would travel up north to go steelhead fishing with his son, Jade, and his brother, Tom. Winter was soon approaching and Terry already had the snowmobiles ready to go. He knew his way around all the trails and always had to be in the front leading the way; additionally, he wanted to be the fastest snowmobiler out of everyone. Terry was a longtime member of the Mt. Harrison Snowmobile Club where he was the Cassia County grooming coordinator until three years ago when his best friend, Kraig, took over. As if all those hobbies weren’t enough, Terry enjoyed hauling his grandson, J.J., around to his dirt bike races. He was always there cheering J.J. and his cousin, Mason, on while lending a hand to any of the kids who needed help with their bikes. Terry touched the lives of many. It didn’t matter if you only knew him for a short amount of time or his whole life, he held a special place in everyone’s heart and had so many who looked up to him. He is deeply missed and his memories will be cherished. Terry’s pride and joy were his grandkids, he would do anything for them without hesitation. He had recently gained the title of being a great-grandpa five years ago, with another on the way due at the end of May.

Terry is survived by his wife, Kelli; son, Jade Spann of Post Falls; daughter, Jasmine Spann of Burley; daughter, Kira Teal (Craig Nielsen) of Paul; grandchildren, Dylan, J.J. (Kaitlyn) and their baby due in May, Dominik, Rylee, Lexi, Koen, Kimber ,Ethan, Nixxen, and Owen; his adopted granddaughter, Haidyn; great-grandson, Jaxson; sister, Debora (Jim) Wardlow of Rathdrum; brother, Jackson (Rhonda) Spann of Boise; sister, Sandra (Gene) Tibbets of Jerome; sister-in-law, Sharon Spann of Hayden; and an numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Thomas Spann.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Terry’s life at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Rupert Elks Lodge, located at 85 S. 200 W., in Rupert.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.