Advertisement

Texas prep football player attacks referee

Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron in Edinburg High School zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.(JOEL MARTINEZ | Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome
Authorities in Idaho have said a girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being...
Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho
A family of three lost almost everything in a house fire Wednesday morning
Gooding paramedic, family lose ‘almost everything’ in house fire
Idaho Department of Fish and Game seeks information after a bull moose was found dead and left...
Bull moose poached in game management area south of Twin Falls
Traffic heading west on Interstate 86 to connect to Interstate 84 headed to Salt Lake City will...
Westbound I-86 to Salt Lake interchange traffic to be rerouted Thursday near Declo

Latest News

.
Warner Bros. 2021 films to debut on HBO Max
A man was arrested at the site of a suspected human smuggling operation in Houston on Thursday....
Nearly 30 people freed from alleged human smuggling operation in Houston
Lt. Jose Torres of Houston Police Dept. said that the suspects were hiding among the alleged...
Witness, official talk about Houston human smuggling case
This September 1988 file photo shows author Alison Lurie in New York. Pulitzer Prize winning...
Alison Lurie, prize-winning novelist, dead at 94