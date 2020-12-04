Advertisement

Twin Falls downtown ice skating rink to open this weekend

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The city of Twin Falls is once again offering ice skating in their downtown commons.

The ice skating rink was set up earlier this week across from city hall.

This year the rink is in a circular formation to better control the flow of people skating.

While many activities have been canceled this year, they felt this was a safe and healthy activity to offer to the community to enjoy the holidays.

“Just come celebrate, enjoy downtown, the lights are up, the wreaths are out, and lots of the shops are doing what they can to still celebrate,” said Nathan Murray, the economic development director for the city of Twin Falls. “It’s going to be a meaningful season.”

If you bring your own ice skates it is free. They will also be offering rentals for anyone who is interested.

It will be open on the weekends, beginning December 4th.

