Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley ornament fundraiser underway

One of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley’s biggest fundraisers are currently underway, with their Christmas ornament campaign.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -One of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley’s biggest fundraisers is currently underway, with their Christmas ornament campaign.

For anybody across Southern Idaho who may be stopping by an Oasis Stop and Go establishment, you will be greeted by ornaments, and each of them symbolizes a donation to the many kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs.

Last year this fundraiser raised more than $45,000, and this year they say the need for affordable child care is higher.

“If you go into an Oasis Stop and Go store, and if they ask you to purchase an ornament, we just ask that you think about our kids and our mission,” said Bri Owen with the club. “This is definitely a year more than ever that we need community support.”

Not only did the Boys and Girls Club become a place for kids to come when they did not have school this, they also became a place for them to come and do their school work during this pandemic.

