Filer can’t keep up with Sugar-Salem

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Filer played Sugar-Salem in a rematch of last year’s 3A state-semi-final.

The Diggers are the two-time defending state champion and hoping to repeat in 2020/21. Both of these teams lost their season openers.

Filer down three, Drake Speirs with the ball, gets blocked by Kyzon Garner, manages to get the ball back, and the Wildcats work their way around the offense and find a cutting Jake Bowman. He led Filer with 12 points.

Crew Clark answers immediately from long range, the Diggers’ lead is 9-7 still in the first quarter.

Filer continues to execute in the key, with Jett Vanbiezen connecting with Kelson Gillett, great footwork and his bucket is good.

But no one could stop Clark, the senior drops another three pointer, he had a game-high 16 points and Sugar-Salem pulls away, winning 70-39.

The Wildcats hope to bounce back Saturday versus Snake River.

OTHER SCORES:

Pocatello 63, Canyon Ridge 60 (OT): The Riverhawks led the Indians 19-17 at halftime. The score was tied at 50 after regulation.

Jerome 65, Gooding 46

Mountain Home 33, Kimberly 29

Snake River 66, Buhl 38

Declo 51, Raft River 43

Murtaugh 44, Cascade 24

Liberty Charter 53, Glenns Ferry 41

Garden Valley 68, Camas County 54

Rockland 61, Richfield 55

GIRLS SCORES:

Valley 55, Castleford 24

Wendell 34, Richfield 19

