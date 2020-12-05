Advertisement

Filer can’t keep up with Sugar-Salem

Wildcats fall 70-39
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:17 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Filer played Sugar-Salem in a rematch of last year’s 3A state-semi-final.

The Diggers are the two-time defending state champion and hoping to repeat in 2020/21. Both of these teams lost their season openers.

Filer down three, Drake Speirs with the ball, gets blocked by Kyzon Garner, manages to get the ball back, and the Wildcats work their way around the offense and find a cutting Jake Bowman. He led Filer with 12 points.

Crew Clark answers immediately from long range, the Diggers’ lead is 9-7 still in the first quarter.

Filer continues to execute in the key, with Jett Vanbiezen connecting with Kelson Gillett, great footwork and his bucket is good.

But no one could stop Clark, the senior drops another three pointer, he had a game-high 16 points and Sugar-Salem pulls away, winning 70-39.

The Wildcats hope to bounce back Saturday versus Snake River.

OTHER SCORES:

Pocatello 63, Canyon Ridge 60 (OT): The Riverhawks led the Indians 19-17 at halftime. The score was tied at 50 after regulation.

Jerome 65, Gooding 46

Mountain Home 33, Kimberly 29

Snake River 66, Buhl 38

Declo 51, Raft River 43

Murtaugh 44, Cascade 24

Liberty Charter 53, Glenns Ferry 41

Garden Valley 68, Camas County 54

Rockland 61, Richfield 55

GIRLS SCORES:

Valley 55, Castleford 24

Wendell 34, Richfield 19

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho Department of Fish and Game seeks information after a bull moose was found dead and left...
Bull moose poached in game management area south of Twin Falls
A family of three lost almost everything in a house fire Wednesday morning
Gooding paramedic, family lose ‘almost everything’ in house fire
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Gooding football players take a water break during a timeout against Marsh Valley.
SCIC all-conference football teams announced
A Gooding man died after rolling his vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
Gooding man dies in rollover crash on I-84 near Jerome

Latest News

Jake Bowman led Filer in the loss against Sugar-Salem.
Filer falls to Sugar-Salem
Filer, Kimberly volleyball players dominate all-conference teams
The Filer Wildcats boasted several all-conference honorees
Fischer named SCIC Volleyball Player of the Year
CSI athletics is adjusting on the fly to fundraise during pandemic. Local sponsors are helping...
CSI athletics is adjusting on the fly to fundraise during pandemic