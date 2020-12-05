Fischer named SCIC Volleyball Player of the Year

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Filer volleyball player is now a three-time Player of the Year for the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference.

Ella Fischer once again earned the top nod after leading the Wildcats to a fourth place finish at the 3A state tournament.

Over the course of the season, she accumulated 375 kills, three assists, 31 aces, 175 digs and 21 blocks. She’s grateful for this accolade considering the strength of the conference this year.

Fischer won a state championship her sophomore year with the Wildcats, which she’s not taking for granted and wants to thank her club and high school coaches for all of her success.

“Honestly was such a compliment because I had such a talented team, all three years and I couldn’t have done it without my team and I couldn’t do it without my setters and my defense,” Fischer explained. “And honestly I’m so grateful for having a team that could support me. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Fischer is committed to play basketball at the College of Southern Idaho and is signing with the Golden Eagles next week.

1st Team:

Alexis Monson - Junior Filer

Emma Jensen - Senior Kimberly

Sydney Kelsey - Junior Kimberly

Alivia Schvaneveldt - Senior Kimberly

Ellie Stockham - Senior Gooding

Taylor Zamora - Senior Filer

2nd Team:

Carlee Hardy - Senior Kimberly

Reina Elkin - Senior Buhl

Alx Roe - Junior Gooding

Lilly Waltman - Junior Buhl

McCarty Stoddard - Senior Filer

Katy Satterfield - Senior

Coach of the Year:

Lawrance Pfefferle Kimberly

