Jerome Fire Department keeping kids warm in the winter

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Jerome Fire Department is doing what they can to keep kids warm this winter, with their annual Coats for Kids event.

The Jerome Fire Department handed out about 700 coats Saturday morning, the coats were acquired by community donations and fundraisers.

This event started because the Jerome fire chief’s son came home from school one day and told his dad about a kid who did not have coat and from there the idea was created.

“We do not like to see any kids without coats in the winter time, said Chief Mike Harrison. “The coats are going throughout the community, throughout the Magic Valley really.”

Harrison described the gratitude of all of those who received coats today and how it means more to them this year than in previous years to be able to have this event.

