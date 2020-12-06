Advertisement

Kimberly bounces back against Sugar-Salem

The Bulldogs boys basketball team edges the Diggers, 49-42
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After a loss Friday against Mountain Home, the Kimberly Bulldogs looked to right the ship at home against Sugar-Salem.

In the second half, Gatlin Bair with the block. Defense turns into offense and Jackson Cummins finishes the break with the layup. Kimberly takes a five-point lead.

But the game would go back and forth, Porter Holt hits the three from the corner to put Sugar-Salem on top.

4th quarter now, two-point Kimberly lead, Jackson Cummins attacks and gets the bucket and the foul. A couple of trips later, Trevor Hammond gets the feed on the block. He goes up and under and finishes with composure.

Bulldogs hold on and win 49-42.

