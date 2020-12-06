Lighthouse girls basketball handles Ambrose with ease

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Lighthouse Christian Lions hosted the Ambrose School Archers Saturday in Twin Falls

In the second quarter, long rebound to Lighthouse, Lauren Gomez gets it to Aleia Blakeslee for the easy two.

Then, Gomez at the top of the key. She gets it to Kynlee Thornton down low. She goes over the right shoulder for the bucket and the foul. The senior had a game-high 27 points.

It was all Lions in this one. Lauren Gomez hits the three right before the half. The senior had 15 points

Lighthouse Christian cruises to a 75-43 victory over the Ambrose School. The Lions play Murtaugh Tuesday at home.

On the boys side, Ambrose came out on top against Lighthouse, 56-53. Collin Holloway led the way for the Lions with 16 points.

