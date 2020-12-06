Advertisement

Oregon doctor’s anti-mask comment draws suspension

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The Oregon Medical Board has suspended the medical license of a doctor who said at a pro-Trump rally that he doesn’t wear a mask at his Dallas, Oregon, clinic.

KGW-TV reported Friday that Dr. Steven LaTulippe also said at the November rally that he also encourages others not to wear masks.

A state order requires health care workers to wear a mask in health care settings.

The medical board voted this week to suspend LaTulippe’s license immediately due to concerns about patient safety.

LaTulippe did not respond to a request for comment from KGW-TV and has previously declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family of three lost almost everything in a house fire Wednesday morning
Gooding paramedic, family lose ‘almost everything’ in house fire
Idaho Department of Fish and Game seeks information after a bull moose was found dead and left...
Bull moose poached in game management area south of Twin Falls
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
The rink opens up this weekend, offering rentals for those who don't own skates.
Twin Falls downtown ice skating rink to open this weekend
Gooding football players take a water break during a timeout against Marsh Valley.
SCIC all-conference football teams announced

Latest News

In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Cuban and foreign scientists and health professionals meet...
Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says....
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says
The Jerome Fire Department is doing what they can to keep kids warm this winter, with their...
Jerome Fire Department keeping kids warm in the winter
In this July 15, 2020, file photo Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., puts on a face mask as she walks...
Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out