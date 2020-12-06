Advertisement

Overtaxed Idaho health facilities on brink of rationing care

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Soldiers triage patients in the parking lot of an urgent-care clinic in Boise, Idaho, revamped into a facility for coronavirus patients as infections and deaths surge.

Health officials say Idaho’s attempt to hold the coronavirus in check is failing.

In a conservative state where many are resisting pandemic restrictions, a crush of COVID-19 patients is straining intertwined health care systems. They’ve halted elective surgeries to save bed space and available staff, who also are getting sick.

Officials fear a post-Thanksgiving surge of infections that could force difficult choices about what to do with patients when there’s no more room or anyone available to treat them.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rink opens up this weekend, offering rentals for those who don't own skates.
Twin Falls downtown ice skating rink to open this weekend
A family of three lost almost everything in a house fire Wednesday morning
Gooding paramedic, family lose ‘almost everything’ in house fire
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 1300 new confirmed, probable cases, no deaths reported Saturday
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says....
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says
Idaho Department of Fish and Game seeks information after a bull moose was found dead and left...
Bull moose poached in game management area south of Twin Falls

Latest News

There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says....
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says
The Jerome Fire Department is doing what they can to keep kids warm this winter, with their...
Jerome Fire Department keeping kids warm in the winter
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 1300 new confirmed, probable cases, no deaths reported Saturday
One of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley’s biggest fundraisers is currently...
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley ornament fundraiser underway