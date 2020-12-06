There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Over the past few weeks, there has been an increase in scam calls impersonating Idaho Power. The scam phone calls are threatening to shut off power if an immediate payment isn’t made.

Idaho Power says they never demand immediate payment over the phone. The company also doesn’t ask for pay through a prepaid card.

Idaho Power says this is a common scam they see, but there has been an uptick of the fraudulent calls in recent weeks.

“If anyone receives a call like that, we encourage them to immediately hang up and call one of our customer service numbers and that way they can immediately verify the status of their account and confirm that this was not an Idaho Power call,” said Brad Bowlin, communications specialist with Idaho Power.

Bowlin says Idaho Power appreciates customers letting them know about scams. Bowlin also mentioned by signing up through the “my account” option online, customers can constantly monitor their account.

