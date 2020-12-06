Advertisement

There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says

Idaho power says they never demand immediate payment over the phone
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Over the past few weeks, there has been an increase in scam calls impersonating Idaho Power. The scam phone calls are threatening to shut off power if an immediate payment isn’t made.

Idaho Power says they never demand immediate payment over the phone. The company also doesn’t ask for pay through a prepaid card.

Idaho Power says this is a common scam they see, but there has been an uptick of the fraudulent calls in recent weeks.

“If anyone receives a call like that, we encourage them to immediately hang up and call one of our customer service numbers and that way they can immediately verify the status of their account and confirm that this was not an Idaho Power call,” said Brad Bowlin, communications specialist with Idaho Power.

Bowlin says Idaho Power appreciates customers letting them know about scams. Bowlin also mentioned by signing up through the “my account” option online, customers can constantly monitor their account.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family of three lost almost everything in a house fire Wednesday morning
Gooding paramedic, family lose ‘almost everything’ in house fire
Idaho Department of Fish and Game seeks information after a bull moose was found dead and left...
Bull moose poached in game management area south of Twin Falls
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
The rink opens up this weekend, offering rentals for those who don't own skates.
Twin Falls downtown ice skating rink to open this weekend
Gooding football players take a water break during a timeout against Marsh Valley.
SCIC all-conference football teams announced

Latest News

The Jerome Fire Department is doing what they can to keep kids warm this winter, with their...
Jerome Fire Department keeping kids warm in the winter
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 1300 new confirmed, probable cases, no deaths reported Saturday
One of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley’s biggest fundraisers is currently...
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley ornament fundraiser underway
The Idaho Food Bank says the number of people in need for food in Idaho is the highest it has...
Idaho Food Bank describes impacts on increased food insecurity due to pandemic