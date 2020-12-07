Academic All-Star — Abigail Stokes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Abigail Stokes from Twin Falls High School.

Abigail has a 3.94 GPA, scored a 33 on the ACT and is enrolled in or has completed numerous AP, honors, and dual credit courses.

She is a member of National Honor Society and Student Body President.

Abigail has accumulated over 80 hours by volunteering in her community and was rewarded the Young Women Recognition Award. She volunteered at the community soup kitchen and at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. She provided Christmas for 12 families with TFHS Student Council and Lady Bruins Basketball. She also worked with Seven Canyons Trust to restore waterways.

Other extracurricular activities include Varsity Basketball, Cross Country, and Jive! Where she placed 1st place at nationals in California.

She plans to study Dental Hygiene at either Dixie State University or Utah Valley University.

Congratulations Abigail Stokes, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

