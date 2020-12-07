Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event gives to Twin Falls nonprofits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It is the season of giving and that was made evident on Saturday with the 16th annual Stuff the Bus event held to benefit both The Salvation Army and the Valley House homeless shelter.

In an effort to give back to the community and to support those who sometimes can’t support themselves, the Iliad Media Group Hosts this event each year. Two buses are parked in the Twin Falls Walmart parking lot, and giving citizens are asked to come by and drop off a donations. People can donate items such as canned foods or toys. All the donations are then driven directly to community nonprofits. One bus is taken to The Salvation Army and other to the Valley House homeless shelter.

“It is just a beautiful thing to see the community come together as one and help out,” said Joey Bravo, the host of KTPZ 92.7. “I know there is a lot of empathy among the community and that is why I love being a part of it.”

About six years ago, they upgraded to two buses due to the large amount of donations they were receiving. The Iliad Media Group says it is thankful for all the help the Magic Valley has given over the past years.

Once the busses were filled, KMVT followed them to the Valley House to get their reaction to the large donation.

“I was inundated with phone calls over the past week saying, ‘Can you help this year?’ And I said, ‘Well maybe, call me on Monday.’ And now it looks like I can give them a little bit of help,” said Valley House assistant executive director. “Volunteers in the community turned out to help unload the bus and move things inside, forming an assembly line of giving and supporting.”

“Thank you to the Magic Valley for always being a strong community and being able to step and stand up to help others in need,” Bravo said.

