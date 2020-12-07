Advertisement

Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate held on $5M bond in Colo. murder case

Steve Pankey is accused of kidnapping and murdering a Colorado girl in December 1984
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS) — Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey remains in jail, after a judge’s ruling on bond in the murder of Jonelle Matthews.

Weld County District Court Judge Timothy Kerns set a $5 million cash-only bond for Steve Pankey, who’s accused of kidnapping and murdering a Colorado girl in December 1984.

Pankey was charged with kidnapping and killing then 12-year-old. Jonelle Matthews who disappeared after a holiday concert more than 30 years ago.

Jonelle’s remains were not discovered until 2019. She died from a single gunshot wound to her forehead, according to prosecutors.

