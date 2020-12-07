Health care workers, nursing homes will be the first in line for vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus vaccine advisory committee is getting ready for distributing a vaccine in the coming weeks.

Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available in Idaho.

There will likely be about 13,600 doses made available on Dec. 15, with as much as 75,000 additional doses possible over the following two weeks. That’s still far short of the number needed to vaccinate all of Idaho’s frontline health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.

State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn says vaccine production is expected to ramp up quickly in the weeks and months ahead.

