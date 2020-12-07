Advertisement

Health care workers, nursing homes will be the first in line for vaccine

There will likely be about 13,600 doses made available on Dec. 15
Idaho COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan
Idaho COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan(KY3)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus vaccine advisory committee is getting ready for distributing a vaccine in the coming weeks.

Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available in Idaho.

There will likely be about 13,600 doses made available on Dec. 15, with as much as 75,000 additional doses possible over the following two weeks. That’s still far short of the number needed to vaccinate all of Idaho’s frontline health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.

State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn says vaccine production is expected to ramp up quickly in the weeks and months ahead.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Overtaxed Idaho health facilities on brink of rationing care
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says....
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says
The rink opens up this weekend, offering rentals for those who don't own skates.
Twin Falls downtown ice skating rink to open this weekend
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 800 new confirmed, probable cases, three deaths reported Sunday
The Jerome Fire Department is doing what they can to keep kids warm this winter, with their...
Jerome Fire Department keeping kids warm in the winter

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many areas of our lives in the Magic Valley. As we enter the...
Twin Falls small business discusses holiday shopping amidst pandemic
COVID is forcing some families to hold virtual funeral services.
COVID-19 moves more funeral services online to limit the size of gatherings
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many areas of our lives in the Magic Valley. As we enter the...
Twin Falls small business discusses holiday shopping amidst pandemic
The Jerome Fire Department is doing what they can to keep kids warm this winter, with their...
Jerome Fire Department keeping kids warm in the winter