Idaho health departments behind on contract tracing

With contact tracing backlogged, Idaho’s reported case numbers are lower than reality
Workloads have doubled and tripled with these higher number of cases
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials in Idaho have reported delays in contract tracing, and have not been able to accurately report the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as residents refuse to cooperate among a surge of infections.

The Idaho Statesman reported that the recent surge is not only straining underfunded, understaffed and overworked public health district employees, it also has slowed their ability to track the virus’ spread throughout the state.

With contact tracing backlogged, Idaho’s reported case numbers are lower than reality. Central District Health had logged 23,343 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,693 probable cases in Ada County as of Thursday.

