Advertisement

Idaho lieutenant governor got pandemic loans for business

She said this week she took the loans to keep as many people working as possible
File photo of Janice McGeachin, 2018. McGeachin became Idaho's lieutenant governor in January...
File photo of Janice McGeachin, 2018. McGeachin became Idaho's lieutenant governor in January 2019(McGeachin campaign)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-ranking Idaho elected official who has spoken out against using federal money to help people through the economic pain caused by the pandemic received more than $300,000 from a federal coronavirus relief program to aid a business she owns.

Information released by the federal government shows Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin accepted $314,727 under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The two loans were received by her Idaho Falls-based wholesale transmission-parts business.

She said this week she took the loans to keep as many people working as possible.

Other elected officials in the state have taken smaller loans for their businesses.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Overtaxed Idaho health facilities on brink of rationing care
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says....
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says
Patients and bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh...
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified illness in India
The rink opens up this weekend, offering rentals for those who don't own skates.
Twin Falls downtown ice skating rink to open this weekend
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

This October, 2019 booking photo from the Custer County Sheriff's Office shows Walter James...
Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks
Idaho governor to propose tax cuts with $630 million surplus
Workloads have doubled and tripled with these higher number of cases
Idaho health departments behind on contract tracing
A novice pilot from Idaho safely landed his small airplane Saturday night on a Utah interstate...
Novice Idaho pilot lands plane safely on Utah interstate