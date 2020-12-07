Advertisement

Ikea ends publication of annual catalog

Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.(Source: Ikea via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 70 years, Ikea is scrapping its large annual catalog.

The Swedish retailer cited the increasing shift to online browsing and shopping for ending its production of both the print and digital versions of the catalog.

Ikea has increasingly shifted its focus to online sales and marketing during the pandemic.

Online sales got a big boost as millions of people turned their homes into makeshift schools and offices.

The first Ikea catalog was released in Swedish in 1951. At its peak in 2016, Ikea printed 200 million copies in 32 languages.

The 2021 catalog released in October will be the final version, but Ikea plans to release a smaller book “filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge” next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Overtaxed Idaho health facilities on brink of rationing care
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says....
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says
The rink opens up this weekend, offering rentals for those who don't own skates.
Twin Falls downtown ice skating rink to open this weekend
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: More than 800 new confirmed, probable cases, three deaths reported Sunday
The Jerome Fire Department is doing what they can to keep kids warm this winter, with their...
Jerome Fire Department keeping kids warm in the winter

Latest News

President Donald Trump congratulates Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa...
Trump honors legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House
Some people are turning to fortune tellers to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some seek out fortune tellers amid pandemic’s uncertainty
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
Pearl Harbor ceremony honors those killed in 1941 attack
FILE - The Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower in New York,...
Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump’s presidency
Idaho COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan
Health care workers, nursing homes will be the first in line for vaccine