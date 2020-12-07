Advertisement

Novice Idaho pilot lands plane safely on Utah interstate

The pilot began looking for an alternate landing strip when the engine seized up
A novice pilot from Idaho safely landed his small airplane Saturday night on a Utah interstate...
A novice pilot from Idaho safely landed his small airplane Saturday night on a Utah interstate after its engine failed midflight. United States Air Force image dated 10/19/2018(USAF)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (AP) — A novice pilot from Idaho safely landed his small airplane on a Utah interstate after its engine failed midflight.

Jackson Walker of Idaho Falls was flying with a friend to Provo when the oil pressure dropped about an hour-and-a-half into the Saturday night flight.

The Deseret News reports he began looking for an alternate landing strip when the engine seized up.

Realizing he wouldn’t make it to an airport, Walker brought the single-engine plane down on Interstate-80 east of Salt Lake City. He says the highway rumble strip was the bumpiest part.

