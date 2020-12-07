Novice Idaho pilot lands plane safely on Utah interstate

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (AP) — A novice pilot from Idaho safely landed his small airplane on a Utah interstate after its engine failed midflight.

Jackson Walker of Idaho Falls was flying with a friend to Provo when the oil pressure dropped about an hour-and-a-half into the Saturday night flight.

The Deseret News reports he began looking for an alternate landing strip when the engine seized up.

Realizing he wouldn’t make it to an airport, Walker brought the single-engine plane down on Interstate-80 east of Salt Lake City. He says the highway rumble strip was the bumpiest part.

