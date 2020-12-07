Advertisement

South Central Public Health District explains changing COVID guidelines

Heath precautions have changed as health officials have come to understand the virus more
The South Central Public Health District stresses the importance of COVID-19 safety guidelines
By Layne Rabe
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With COVID-19 continuing its grip on the country and Idaho the South Central Public Health District is stressing the importance of the ever evolving health precautions.

Because COVID-19 is still a new disease the health districts and hospitals are constantly learning more and adjusting their recommendations on how to slow the spread. Early on in the pandemic they believed it would spread easily on surfaces, but as they learned more they, learned the preliminary way the virus was spread was through the air and moisture droplets, that is why they adjusted to encourage wearing masks.

While the recommendations on COVID precautions have changed the health district does want the community to know it is doing its best for the community.

“Not only keep up with the ever developing guidance but also help our residence understand why that newest guidance is the most effective and most important guidance out there,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “Without encouraging any kind of caution fatigue, which we know is rampant. It has been difficult definitely.”

She added that until a vaccine is widely available masks are the most effective way to slow the spread of the virus.

