Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, December 7, 2020

There is an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for all of Camas County, all of Gooding County, all of Jerome County, and the northern part of Twin Falls County until 11am Wednesday (12/9). There is also an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for all of Blaine County, all of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County until 11am Tuesday (12/8). The air is going to be stagnant over the next few days, which is going to allow pollutants to buildup near the surface. This buildup of pollutants is going to cause there to be a bit of a haze in the sky, and more pollutants in the atmosphere also means that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times over the next couple of days, so just be aware of that if you do have any respiratory issues.

Now for more information about the Air Stagnation Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions today and tomorrow as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The high temperatures today and tomorrow are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations.

Wednesday is then going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to approach our area. Thursday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning as this cold front leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some from Wednesday to Thursday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Some isolated snow and rain showers are then possible on Friday as a disturbance works its way through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more snow and rain showers this weekend as a storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures on Friday and Saturday are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

TODAY (MONDAY, DECEMBER 7):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Winds: NNW to NNE 5-10 mph. High: 42

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 16

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 19

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: North to ENE 5-10 mph. High: 43

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 19

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9:

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 44 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 40 Low: 16

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 (HANUKKAH BEGINS):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning. Colder and a little breezy. High: 38 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Colder. High: 32 Low: 15

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally during the morning. Breezy. High: 36 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. High: 30 Low: 12

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. High: 36 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 29 Low: 15

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Warmer. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Not as cold. High: 34

