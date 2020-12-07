Twin Falls small business discusses holiday shopping amidst pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many areas of our lives in the Magic Valley. As we enter the season of giving, KMVT is sharing what holiday shopping may look like this year

The National Retail Federation reports consumers will be spending on average $998 on holiday gifts and other items in 2020. KMVT caught up with long time Twin Falls small business Good Heart Candle Company during its jingle and mingle event this Sunday. The owner said September through December is the business’s busiest time of the year, but it has seen a slight decline a little bit in October and November. It attributes this decline to less food traffic in downtown Twin Falls.

The decline may be in relation to what the Better Business Bureau is reporting, that the due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most consumers are expected to do some or all of their holiday shopping online this year.

“One thing from COVID that I can say has been a positive, is I think it has made people become a little bit more aware to support everybody locally,” said Good Heart Candle Company owner Kaleen Goedhart.

Good Heart Candle Company is just one example of a brick and mortar business that is continuing efforts in the digital space. When it comes to customers coming in to see Goedheart said they often understand the importance of shopping local this year.

“I probably still at this point see more foot traffic than the online sales, and I definitely would love to see more of that,” Goedheart said.

