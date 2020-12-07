Advertisement

Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks

This October, 2019 booking photo from the Custer County Sheriff's Office shows Walter James...
This October, 2019 booking photo from the Custer County Sheriff's Office shows Walter James Mason. This 1980 wanted poster from the Custer County Sheriff's Office shows Walter James Mason as they sought him on a murder charge.((Custer County Sheriff's Office via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Forty years ago, Brett Woolley’s dad was shot in the parking lot of a small-town bar in the Idaho mountains.

The shooter crossed the street to the only other bar in town, ordered a drink and declared, “I just killed a man.”

Then he disappeared. As days turned into years, Woolley accepted the likelihood that his father’s murderer would never be found.

This family photo provided by Brett Woolley shows his father, Dan Woolley, in the fall of 1978...
This family photo provided by Brett Woolley shows his father, Dan Woolley, in the fall of 1978 at the family's home on a ranch near Clayton, Idaho. In September 1980, Brett Woolley's dad was shot in the parking lot of a small town bar deep in the Idaho mountains.(Courtesy Brett Woolley | (Courtesy of Brett Woolley via AP))

But that changed last fall when authorities arrested a former pro rodeo rider named Walter Mason in Texas. Lawyers say the 87-year-old may never be fit to stand trial.

Woolley is trying again to come to terms with his father’s death and the legends that sprang up around the crime.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Overtaxed Idaho health facilities on brink of rationing care
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says....
There has been an increase in scam phone calls impersonating Idaho Power, the company says
Patients and bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh...
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified illness in India
The rink opens up this weekend, offering rentals for those who don't own skates.
Twin Falls downtown ice skating rink to open this weekend
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

Idaho governor to propose tax cuts with $630 million surplus
Workloads have doubled and tripled with these higher number of cases
Idaho health departments behind on contract tracing
A novice pilot from Idaho safely landed his small airplane Saturday night on a Utah interstate...
Novice Idaho pilot lands plane safely on Utah interstate
File photo of Janice McGeachin, 2018. McGeachin became Idaho's lieutenant governor in January...
Idaho lieutenant governor got pandemic loans for business