Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Forty years ago, Brett Woolley’s dad was shot in the parking lot of a small-town bar in the Idaho mountains.

The shooter crossed the street to the only other bar in town, ordered a drink and declared, “I just killed a man.”

Then he disappeared. As days turned into years, Woolley accepted the likelihood that his father’s murderer would never be found.

This family photo provided by Brett Woolley shows his father, Dan Woolley, in the fall of 1978 at the family's home on a ranch near Clayton, Idaho. In September 1980, Brett Woolley's dad was shot in the parking lot of a small town bar deep in the Idaho mountains. (Courtesy Brett Woolley | (Courtesy of Brett Woolley via AP))

But that changed last fall when authorities arrested a former pro rodeo rider named Walter Mason in Texas. Lawyers say the 87-year-old may never be fit to stand trial.

Woolley is trying again to come to terms with his father’s death and the legends that sprang up around the crime.

