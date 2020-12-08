Advertisement

American Red Cross reaches critical need for blood donations

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:03 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood at a local blood drive.

The American Red Cross says there is a critical need for blood this time of year because many of the blood drives are held at schools, and since it is the holiday season, schools may be out of session.

This year with many working from home and offices being closed, many office blood drives have been cancelled.

The need is greater than ever for people to donate.

“Also people during the holidays, it’s a busy time, " said Nicole Sirak Irwin. “And now during a COVID-19 environment, there are even more places that aren’t able to open up their businesses for blood drives, so we are just looking for more and more blood sponsors and more and more people to donate this time of year.”

If people donate blood, it will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and tell people whether they are negative or positive for those antibodies.

To find a blood drive, visit their website.

