Butterworth, Rodney L

RUPERT—With his family by his side, Rodney L Butterworth, 83, passed away in his home in Rupert on December 6, 2020, from the effects of a stroke he suffered in January.

Rodney was born June 17, 1937, in Menan, Idaho, to Gladys Francis Rogers and Edmond Isaiah Butterworth. He graduated from Rigby High School in 1955 and began working as an auto mechanic. He owned his own auto repair shop for most of his career.

He married Lenore Kae Packer in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on April 23, 1957. They raised their family in Idaho Falls and Rupert. He found great joy in motorbiking, traveling, gardening, taking care of the elderly in the neighborhood, going to coffee with his buddies, and the American Legion.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jed Butterworth; and five of his six siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Lenore; his brother, Gary R Butterworth (Ardith) of Ammon; his children, Hollie Noriyuki (Randy) of Mesa, Ariz., Camille Gaylor (Jeff) of Winchester, Calif., Blake Butterworth (Candace) of Victoria, Minn., and Nyle Butterworth (Lisa) of Boise; and his eight dearly-loved grandchildren, Jada Noriyuki, Jordan and Bridger Gaylor, Kaegan and August Butterworth, and Nya, Ily and Dax Butterworth.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until 12:45 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.