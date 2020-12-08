Advertisement

Butterworth, Rodney L

December 6, 2020, age 83
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT—With his family by his side, Rodney L Butterworth, 83, passed away in his home in Rupert on December 6, 2020, from the effects of a stroke he suffered in January.

Rodney was born June 17, 1937, in Menan, Idaho, to Gladys Francis Rogers and Edmond Isaiah Butterworth.  He graduated from Rigby High School in 1955 and began working as an auto mechanic.  He owned his own auto repair shop for most of his career.

He married Lenore Kae Packer in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on April 23, 1957.  They raised their family in Idaho Falls and Rupert.  He found great joy in motorbiking, traveling, gardening, taking care of the elderly in the neighborhood, going to coffee with his buddies, and the American Legion.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jed Butterworth; and five of his six siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Lenore; his brother, Gary R Butterworth (Ardith) of Ammon; his children, Hollie Noriyuki (Randy) of Mesa, Ariz., Camille Gaylor (Jeff) of Winchester, Calif., Blake Butterworth (Candace) of Victoria, Minn., and Nyle Butterworth (Lisa) of Boise; and his eight dearly-loved grandchildren, Jada Noriyuki, Jordan and Bridger Gaylor, Kaegan and August Butterworth, and Nya, Ily and Dax Butterworth.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.  Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until 12:45 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
The South Central Public Health District stresses the importance of COVID-19 safety guidelines
South Central Public Health District explains changing COVID guidelines
This October, 2019 booking photo from the Custer County Sheriff's Office shows Walter James...
Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks
Patients and bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh...
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified illness in India
The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Zaragoza Jr., Benito
Delmar Russell Hollinger, 94, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Rosetta Assisted Living in...
Hollinger, Delmar Russell
KMVT Meteorologist Max Mueller is live Dec. 7 at Toy Town in Twin Falls for a Toys for Tots toy...
Live at Toy Town — Toys for Tots toy drive
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Urata, Maurice