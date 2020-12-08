CSI trains employees in the Magic Valley’s No. 1 industry

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The College of Southern Idaho estimates that about one in every three jobs is connected to agriculture in some way, and that is the topic of this weeks From Learning to Leading.

CSI said agriculture is the No. 1 industry in the Magic Valley and the second largest sector in Idaho, and therefore creating a high demand for skilled employees.

The CSI Agriculture Department offers an associate of applied science degree, associate of arts degree and certified course offerings such as aquaculture and veterinary technology.

“We have a lot of students here at CSI who are continuing their education either directly after high school or they are coming back to CSI after some time in the workforce,” said Jaysa Fillmore with the Agriculture Department. “Maybe they have found that they need a little bit more education.”

For more information and an overview of the agricultural programs and certificates offered check out the department’s website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.