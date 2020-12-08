Dietrich elementary cancels classes for the week due to COVID-19

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Dietrich School District decided to close the elementary school due to staff members contracting the coronavirus.

The Dietrich School District made the announcement over the weekend citing that multiple elementary staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 or were showing symptoms.

Due to multiple Elementary staff members testing positive or having symptoms for Covid 19, we will not have any... Posted by Dietrich School District #314 on Sunday, December 6, 2020

The district also said it will reevaluate the situation at the end of the week to decide if elementary classes will resume next week.

Dietrich middle school and high school have not been affected and will continue to have classes all week.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.