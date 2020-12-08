Gooding rallies to beat Valley in overtime

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Valley Vikings haven’t lost in nearly three weeks, hoping to keep their run going against Gooding who hasn’t found a victory yet in December.

Valley is on the move in the opening seconds, Bailey Stephens connects with Kylee Selvesen who was left open down low.

First two points go to the Vikings, then Stephens picks off a pass intended for Alx Roe and is in transition, Gooding catches up with her, so she unselfishly finds Makenna Kohtz and the senior gets the lucky bounce.

Valley off to a 5-0 lead.

Gooding finally gets on the board following a free throw from Izzie Stockham. The freshman makes one of two.

Senators down by eight until, Lacy Yore gets a rebound and tires to make the layup, but misses, Wesley Church cleans it up.

After being down 23-14 at halftime, the Senators roared back, shocking the Vikings in overtime, 53-51, ending Valley’s four-game win streak.

Roe led the Senators with 17.

Stephens paced the Vikings with 15.

OTHER SCORES

Canyon Ridge 47, Kimberly 37: Jordan Roberts posted 17 points, while Lily Teske and Dorcas Lupumba both added 10. McKell Wright led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

Twin Falls 32, Bishop Kelly 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valley 49, Buhl 37: Leading the Vikings, Garrett Christensen scored 13 points, while Rawlin Godrey added 10. Eli Azevedo scored 10 points and produced 10 rebounds in the loss. Buhl hosts Fruitland on Friday.

BOWLING

Boys

1st Minico 6/1 total pins 1255

Trevor Hager

Kade Marston

Jackson Boldt

Brogan Uscola

Ethan Hager

Brian Nelson

Shane Rydalch

2nd Gooding 6/1 Total Pins 972

No individual names listed

3rd Twin Falls 5/2 Total Pins 1123

Brayden Burham

Saxton Mangum

Nathan Scott

Riley Magee

Griffen Magee

Girls

1st Twin Falls 6/1 Total pins 1042

Alexia Quaintance

Sommer Virnig

Abigail Coombs

Lyzette Ursenbach

Katelyn Payne

Stephi Leazer

2nd Burley 6/1 Total Pins 996

Halli Vaughn

Tylee Ramsey

Jovianne Heaton

Cheyenne Heaton

Mackenzie Sutliff

3rd Declo 4/3 Total Pins 916

No individual names listed

