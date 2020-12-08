Gooding rallies to beat Valley in overtime
Senators overcome slow start
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Valley Vikings haven’t lost in nearly three weeks, hoping to keep their run going against Gooding who hasn’t found a victory yet in December.
Valley is on the move in the opening seconds, Bailey Stephens connects with Kylee Selvesen who was left open down low.
First two points go to the Vikings, then Stephens picks off a pass intended for Alx Roe and is in transition, Gooding catches up with her, so she unselfishly finds Makenna Kohtz and the senior gets the lucky bounce.
Valley off to a 5-0 lead.
Gooding finally gets on the board following a free throw from Izzie Stockham. The freshman makes one of two.
Senators down by eight until, Lacy Yore gets a rebound and tires to make the layup, but misses, Wesley Church cleans it up.
After being down 23-14 at halftime, the Senators roared back, shocking the Vikings in overtime, 53-51, ending Valley’s four-game win streak.
Roe led the Senators with 17.
Stephens paced the Vikings with 15.
OTHER SCORES
Canyon Ridge 47, Kimberly 37: Jordan Roberts posted 17 points, while Lily Teske and Dorcas Lupumba both added 10. McKell Wright led the Bulldogs with 10 points.
Twin Falls 32, Bishop Kelly 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valley 49, Buhl 37: Leading the Vikings, Garrett Christensen scored 13 points, while Rawlin Godrey added 10. Eli Azevedo scored 10 points and produced 10 rebounds in the loss. Buhl hosts Fruitland on Friday.
BOWLING
Boys
1st Minico 6/1 total pins 1255
Trevor Hager
Kade Marston
Jackson Boldt
Brogan Uscola
Ethan Hager
Brian Nelson
Shane Rydalch
2nd Gooding 6/1 Total Pins 972
No individual names listed
3rd Twin Falls 5/2 Total Pins 1123
Brayden Burham
Saxton Mangum
Nathan Scott
Riley Magee
Griffen Magee
Girls
1st Twin Falls 6/1 Total pins 1042
Alexia Quaintance
Sommer Virnig
Abigail Coombs
Lyzette Ursenbach
Katelyn Payne
Stephi Leazer
2nd Burley 6/1 Total Pins 996
Halli Vaughn
Tylee Ramsey
Jovianne Heaton
Cheyenne Heaton
Mackenzie Sutliff
3rd Declo 4/3 Total Pins 916
No individual names listed
