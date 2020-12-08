Hollinger, Delmar Russell

PAUL—Delmar Russell Hollinger, 94, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley.

Delmar was born Dec. 28, 1925, in Elwood, Neb., to Amos Edward and Bessie Freeman Hollinger. When he was 5 years old they moved to South Dakota and in 1937

he moved to the Burley area with his family. After attending schools at Pioneer, View and Burley Jr. High School, they moved to King Hill where he graduated from high school. Shortly after that he married his high school sweetheart, Dona Mothershead, on Dec. 18, 1948.

They settled in the Mini-Cassia area and in 1955 he leased an empty service station building and started his own independent business, Rupert Gas & Oil. For more than 40 years he served his community with their gas and automotive needs. His many loyal customers were the highlight of his working years. He was also very active in community affairs serving on the fair board for ten years and as president of the Rupert Chamber of Commerce before they became the Mini-Cassia Chamber.

He was most proud of his charter membership in the Rupert Elks. He has been a member for 73 years. He loved attending all of their functions – especially the dances. He loved to dance and could be found on the dance floor the entire evening!

He was an amazing grandfather to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all loved and cherished him immensely. They have fond memories of time spent with him.

He is survived by his two daughters, Janet (David) Horner of Paul, and Jerri Clark of Rupert; six grandchildren, Bret (Dina) Horner of Roseville, Calif., Kim (Bill) Buchholdt of Greenacres, Wash., Robyn (Matt) Miller of Eagle River, Alaska, Jeremy (Anna) Clark of Jerome, Justin (Sheri) Clark of Rupert, and Crystal Vopal of Boise; 17 great-grandchildren, Grace, Emily, Will, Lily, Emma, Jude, Freddie, Christian, Faith, Ivy, Leslie, Ethan, Aunika, Ashley, Spencer, Clayton and Maddox; two sisters-in-law, Wilda Hollinger and Glenda (Don) Chadd; a brother-in-law, Dale Mothershead; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who truly loved him.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dona, in October 2019; his parents; all of his siblings, Lloyd, Faye, Helen, Lyle, Maxine, Earl, Dale, Wayne, Swede, and Amos Jr.; and his son-in-law, Stan Clark.

The funeral will at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery where Elk Rites will be provided by the Rupert Lodge BPOE #2106.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the caregivers at Highland Estates and Rosetta Assisted Living Centers, and to Laura of Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the outstanding and loving care given to our father. You were simply wonderful!

For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks will be required at the visitation and funeral service and social distancing will be observed.

The family suggests memorials be directed the the Rupert Elks, P.O. 453, Rupert, ID 83350