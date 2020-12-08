Advertisement

Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital

The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.(AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:36 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A 63-year-old Idaho State Correctional Institution resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a Boise hospital.

The man was transferred from ISCI to the hospital on Nov. 18, 2020. He was pronounced dead at 1:54 a.m. Monday.

The man was the sixth person incarcerated under the jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Correction to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

