Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A 63-year-old Idaho State Correctional Institution resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a Boise hospital.

The man was transferred from ISCI to the hospital on Nov. 18, 2020. He was pronounced dead at 1:54 a.m. Monday.

The man was the sixth person incarcerated under the jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Correction to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

