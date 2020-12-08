Local athletes make all-state soccer team
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho Statesman printed out the 2020 all-state soccer teams, covering the 5A-3A ranks.
They are chosen by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) and United Soccer Coaches (USC).
4A GIRLS
First Team
Zoey Beebe, sr., Canyon Ridge
Kaylin Bailey, jr., Twin Falls
Elisabeth Plouy, sr., Twin Falls
Honorable Mention
Kimberly Castillo Zamora, sr., Canyon Ridge
4A BOYS
First Team
Alfredo Ortiz, sr., Jerome
Alimasi Jamari, sr., Canyon Ridge
Honorable Mention
Michael Delatorre, sr., Canyon Ridge
Ubaldo Palacios, jr., Jerome
3A GIRLS
First Team
Payton Jackman, sr., Kimberly
Caroline Estep, sr., Sun Valley Community
Falon Hanna, sr., Sun Valley Community
Honorable Mention
Alondra Quezada, sr., Buhl
3A BOYS
Coach of the Year
Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley Community
First Team
Caelin Bradshaw, sr., Sun Valley Community
Kai Nelson, sr., Sun Valley Community
Willie DeWolfe, sr., Sun Valley Community
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.