Advertisement

Local athletes make all-state soccer team

Sun Valley finally got the scoring going after a slow start.
Sun Valley finally got the scoring going after a slow start.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho Statesman printed out the 2020 all-state soccer teams, covering the 5A-3A ranks.

They are chosen by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) and United Soccer Coaches (USC).

4A GIRLS

First Team

Zoey Beebe, sr., Canyon Ridge

Kaylin Bailey, jr., Twin Falls

Elisabeth Plouy, sr., Twin Falls

Honorable Mention

Kimberly Castillo Zamora, sr., Canyon Ridge

4A BOYS

First Team

Alfredo Ortiz, sr., Jerome

Alimasi Jamari, sr., Canyon Ridge

Honorable Mention

Michael Delatorre, sr., Canyon Ridge

Ubaldo Palacios, jr., Jerome

3A GIRLS

First Team

Payton Jackman, sr., Kimberly

Caroline Estep, sr., Sun Valley Community

Falon Hanna, sr., Sun Valley Community

Honorable Mention

Alondra Quezada, sr., Buhl

3A BOYS

Coach of the Year

Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley Community

First Team

Caelin Bradshaw, sr., Sun Valley Community

Kai Nelson, sr., Sun Valley Community

Willie DeWolfe, sr., Sun Valley Community

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
The South Central Public Health District stresses the importance of COVID-19 safety guidelines
South Central Public Health District explains changing COVID guidelines
This October, 2019 booking photo from the Custer County Sheriff's Office shows Walter James...
Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks
Patients and bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh...
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified illness in India
The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital

Latest News

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America...
Twin Falls football player wins NFL grant for school
Twin Falls High School
Bruin wins NFL grant
The Senators hosted the Vikings on Monday night.
Gooding rallies to beat Valley in overtime
The Senators edged past the Vikings, 53-51 overtime.
Gooding prevails over Valley