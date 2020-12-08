Local athletes make all-state soccer team

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho Statesman printed out the 2020 all-state soccer teams, covering the 5A-3A ranks.

They are chosen by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) and United Soccer Coaches (USC).

4A GIRLS

First Team

Zoey Beebe, sr., Canyon Ridge

Kaylin Bailey, jr., Twin Falls

Elisabeth Plouy, sr., Twin Falls

Honorable Mention

Kimberly Castillo Zamora, sr., Canyon Ridge

4A BOYS

First Team

Alfredo Ortiz, sr., Jerome

Alimasi Jamari, sr., Canyon Ridge

Honorable Mention

Michael Delatorre, sr., Canyon Ridge

Ubaldo Palacios, jr., Jerome

3A GIRLS

First Team

Payton Jackman, sr., Kimberly

Caroline Estep, sr., Sun Valley Community

Falon Hanna, sr., Sun Valley Community

Honorable Mention

Alondra Quezada, sr., Buhl

3A BOYS

Coach of the Year

Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley Community

First Team

Caelin Bradshaw, sr., Sun Valley Community

Kai Nelson, sr., Sun Valley Community

Willie DeWolfe, sr., Sun Valley Community

