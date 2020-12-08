Nursing students look to fill the void created by COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho has more than 30,000 licensed nurses in the state, according to the Idaho State Board of Nursing, and there is still a need for more as many hospitals are being hit hard by COVID-19. However, some nursing students are looking to fill the void created by the virus.

The College of Southern Idaho’s nursing program has more than 160 students this fall semester, but recently the lecture part of the class has had to go online, due to rising coronavirus cases across the state, which is hard for some students to adapt to.

“The interaction enhances the learning, so whether it’s study groups before or after class things like that just aren’t an option, as most things are held over Zoom,” said Michelle Sturgill, who is a first-semester CSI nursing student.

Katrina Starks, who is the first semester CSI nursing instructor, said the clinical, hands-on part of the class, has had to be limited as well. She said during a typical semester where COVID is not an issue she would rotate in and out 20 students on separate days for clinical training, but now that number is limited to 10 students or less at a time.

She said the coronavirus has created obstacles for instructors and students since last March when the virus caused in-person classes to be canceled and clinical training to be virtual during the latter part of the spring semester. Starks said this semester some students were a little nervous about coming back to college with the virus still causing havoc on people’s daily lives. She said this semester she has more than 30 first semester nursing students, and she did have a few students drop because of concerns about COVID-19.

However, the virus has created some unique opportunities for nursing students. Starks said currently students are able to assist the South Central Health District with contact tracing.

“Offer resources such as if you have people that you know you might have exposed but it’s uncomfortable for you to contact those people and let them know that you have exposed them,” Sturgill said. “We can help with that.”

Starks said typically students would get their volunteer hours by assisting a home health nurse or going over to the south central health department, getting experience on what it’s like being a nurse.

“The issue we were having that was little a bit of a concern is with COVID being widespread it was impacting all nursing staff, and so nurses were calling in sick, and with that kind of demand for nurses just for patient care, to add a student into the mix, safety becomes an issue because the nurse has to focus on the patient and not the student,” Starks said.

She said contact tracing is also a way for students to make up for the loss of clinical hours. Starks said the Department of Education requires nursing students to have 135 clinical hours during the semester, but because about “80%” of the nursing students are already working in the medical field in some form, being exposed to COVID has been an issue.

“So we have had a lot of students become ill with COVID,” Starks said. “We don’t want them coming into the 10 group situation, so that is where the contact tracing has been really beneficial, so they can make up some of those hours of contact tracing.”

Melisa Robinson, who is a fourth-semester CSI nursing instructor, said due to the pandemic the Idaho State Board of Nursing has implemented a temporary nursing license for fourth-semester students.

In coordination with Gov. Brad Little’s emergency declaration in March, the Idaho Board of Nursing has created ”six ways to ensure adequate nursing personnel” while ensuring public safety, with temporary 90 days licenses that can be renewed during the pandemic.

One of the temporary license programs is the “New Graduate temporary license.” It “allows senior nursing students to work as new graduate nurses with direct supervision from a licensed registered nurse.” Typically senior nursing students are not eligible until they have graduated, but the board of nursing is temporarily allowing senior nursing students to work with a temporary license immediately if they are scheduled to graduate this semester.

“The Magic Valley area is pretty typical of what we have seen across the nation,” Robinson said. “Nurses are tired. They are working overtime, trying to fulfill the staffing needs due to COVID.”

She said so far she knows of four CSI nursing students who have taken advantage of the program, and there, “are more interviewing as we speak.”

Russ Barron, the executive director of Idaho Board of Nursing, said so far 1,000 temporary licenses have been issued across the state to students and others.

“They are appreciative of it, but the need is still greater from what I’m hearing,” Barron said.

He also said help will be needed long after COVID, because in the next five to seven years about 34% of the nursing workforce will reach the retirement age.

“And if they choose to retire, there is going to be a huge hit to nursing,” Barron said.

However, help might be on the way. Starks said CSI has received more than 100 nursing applications for the spring semester.

“For this community and this size that’s pretty big and many of them come out of state as well,” Starks said.

