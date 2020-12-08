Advertisement

Off-duty firefighter saves elderly couple from burning car

‘When I opened the door, the car was full of smoke’
By WSLS staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSLS) – An off-duty firefighter is being hailed a hero after noticing a car on fire on his way home and springing into action to save two people’s lives.

“What I did had nothing to do with being a fireman, had nothing to do with the training that I’ve been through,” said Lynchburg firefighter Chad Reeves. “Just had everything to do with being a decent human being and seeing two people that needed some help.”

Reeves was driving home Sunday morning through Appomattox County from his overnight shift at the Lynchburg Fire Department when he saw a car on fire off the side of the road.

He said he called 911, but with no one else around, he jumped into action.

“When I opened the door, the car was full of smoke,” Reeves said. “I couldn’t see in the car really well.”

Reeves was able to unbuckle an elderly woman from the driver’s seat and pull her to safety up an embankment and onto the road.

“Once I got her up there, she told me that her husband was in there, to please get her husband out,” Reeves said.

The fireman said he first struggled to open the door, but able to unbuckle the man and pull him to safety, too.

Very thankful for perfect timing this Sunday morning. AVFD crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire with 2 occupants...

Posted by Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Being hailed a hero on social media for his perfect timing, Reeves said he believes it was divine intervention.

“God’s good and was looking down on all of us,” he said.

The elderly couple was medically cleared and returned home Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WSLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
The South Central Public Health District stresses the importance of COVID-19 safety guidelines
South Central Public Health District explains changing COVID guidelines
This October, 2019 booking photo from the Custer County Sheriff's Office shows Walter James...
Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks
Patients and bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh...
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified illness in India
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey remains in jail, after a judge's ruling on...
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate held on $5M bond in Colo. murder case

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho estimates that about one in every three jobs is connected to...
CSI trains employees in the Magic Valley’s No. 1 industry
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
Army disciplines 14 at Fort Hood for leadership failures that led to violence, deaths
Mount Everest is apparently taller than we thought.
Height of Mount Everest taller than earlier reported
It would be better to propose the idea to someone, instead of giving it to them as a surprise.
Twin Falls Animal Shelter advises against giving an animal as a gift this holiday season