Second stimulus relief plan could benefit Magic Valley businesses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A piece of legislation aimed at helping businesses and the unemployed during the pandemic is on Capitol Hill right now. Putting you first KMVT is investigating how federal lawmakers could help those struggling in the Magic Valley.

Oregon Trail Inn of Buhl is one of the many businesses that continue to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point itl lost about 700 reservations in a two-week period.

“We are not doing quite as well as we were doing last year,” said Oregon Trail Inn owner Todd Fahner. “We are still at that 15% to 20% down in business. It almost killed us as a business. We were really close to going out of business.”

This motel did not apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, because it said it had to lay off all their employees. Although other business in the Magic Valley did receive some relief from the federal government, according to the Twin Falls economic development director Nathan Murray.

“Where it was written initially to kind of help small- and medium-sized businesses it did appear that it did just that,” Murray said.

Currently a second coronavirus relief plan worth $908 billion is on Capitol Hill and could be passed by the end of the year. It would provide aid to state and local governments, small businesses and jobless Americans, but would not include a $1,200 check like the one earlier this year.

“We are doing well, but I know there are certain people in the economy that are not,” Murray said. “They are struggling, and they are hurting.”

Murray said some of the merchants in Twin Falls may be seeing less foot traffic than they normally would this year, and if this piece of legislation is passed in may benefit those continuing to struggle.

