Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

There is an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect for most of Southern Idaho until Thursday morning. The air is going to be stagnant over the next few days, which is going to allow pollutants to buildup near the surface. This buildup of pollutants is going to cause there to be a bit of a haze in the sky, and more pollutants in the atmosphere also means that the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times over the next couple of days, so just be aware of that if you do have any respiratory issues.

Now for more information about the Air Stagnation Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to have awesome weather today as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, Idaho standard winds (5-15 mph), and above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have mainly clear skies and cold temperatures as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low 20s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have mainly sunny skies during the morning and increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches and passes through our area. The high temperatures tomorrow are also going to be above average for this time of year once again as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Thursday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be colder on Thursday than it is going to be today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

Some isolated snow and rain showers are then possible on Friday and Saturday as a couple disturbances work their way through our area. We are then going to have a chance to see some more snow and rain showers on Sunday and Monday as a storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures on Friday and Saturday are also going to be a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. The temperatures are then going to warm up some as we head into Sunday and Monday as highs on these two days are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Friday and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: East 5-15 mph. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 42

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. A little breezy. Winds: SE 5-20 mph. Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 19

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SE to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds. Winds: NE to SSW 5-10 mph. High: 39

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 16

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 (HANUKKAH BEGINS):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Colder. High: 38 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Colder. High: 33 Low: 16

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy. High: 35 Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 30 Low: 10

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy. High: 36 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 28 Low: 15

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and warmer. High: 41 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not as cold and a little breezy. High: 33 Low: 20

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 33

