St. Luke’s Magic Valley relocating its primary location for COVID-19 tests beginning Wednesday, Dec. 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A COVID-19 testing location moves to St. Luke’s Renaissance Business Park in Twin Falls.

In preparation for winter and to ensure long-term sustainable access to COVID-19 testing, St. Luke’s Magic Valley is relocating its primary location for COVID-19 tests to the St. Luke’s Renaissance Business Park at 746 N. College Rd, Suite D (Genoa Building) in Twin Falls.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 9. Testing will be performed seven days a week, Monday – Sunday, 8am–5 pm. The process for scheduling a test remains the same and must be scheduled in advance.

Once an appointment is scheduled, patients will receive specific instructions on where to park and how to register. All testing will be done inside the clinic.

Patients with COVID-like symptoms can continue to be seen for provider visits by walking into the Quick Care located at 775 Pole Line Rd W. or making an appointment with their primary care physician.

For more information on COVID–19 resources, visit Stlukesonline.org.

