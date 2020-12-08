Advertisement

Gooding schools add four-legged staff member

Lucy isn’t certified yet, but is in the process of getting the certification completed
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Students at Gooding Elementary and Middle schools are getting extra help this year in the form of a four-legged friend.

Lucy is a 1-year-old Goldendoodle who joined the counseling staff at the school in January.

This is a rising trend in schools throughout the Magic Valley, due to studies showing adding a canine companion to the school setting can boost moral, help with attendance and improve literacy programs, explains Lucy’s owner, and Gooding Middle School counselor Megan Silva.

Silva says it was easy to get the school on board of adding Lucy to the staff, with the “Principals at both the elementary school and middle school on board right away.”

“So I wrote up a proposal to the superintendent, and just gave some background on why its beneficial to other people,” Silva said.

Lucy isn’t certified yet, as she just turned 1, but Silva is in the process of getting the certification completed.

She also says that staff and students all know and love Lucy.

Lucy the Goldendoodle
