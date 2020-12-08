Twin Falls Animal Shelter advises against giving a dog or a cat as a gift this Christmas

Advertisement

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - While a dog or a cat might sound like a good idea for a Christmas gift, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is urging people to be mindful before doing so.

“Of course we want to adopt animals, but it’s the gift. It’s not a new pair of jeans or a pretty sweater that you found,” said Debbie Blackwood, the director of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. “I don’t want to sound derogatory, but they are alive and they need a 15 plus year commitment.”

Blackwood said often times pets that are given as gifts end up back at the shelter within a few weeks. She says people don’t always realize how much work goes into owning a dog or a cat.

“It’s hard to transition into pet ownership when you haven’t been thinking about it, it’s just huge,” Blackwood said.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter wants to help families and individuals find the right pet that matches their lifestyle.

“The animals that took it hard here, learning the ropes, are going to take it hard at the new house, and sometimes they become a little ill, they don’t eat, and so it’s a very long process,” Blackwood said.

Dogs and cats need a lot of attention and time to feel comfortable at their new home.

A puppy needs daily walks and exercise, as well as training classes.

While it may sound like a good idea to give one as a surprise, Blackwood said it’s best to talk to them first.

“If you don’t absolutely know that they would love this gift, and they are set up for it, you have to tell them, and discuss and go through the decision process,” Blackwood said.

