Twin Falls football player wins NFL grant for school

Bruins earn $1,500 grant for equipment needs
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Twin Falls High School football player helped his school earn a sizeable grant.

Grant Patterson is the Week 12 winner of the “The NFL Way to Play High School Award”.

The award is through a sponsorship between Hudl and the league, announced weekly on the NFL Network to those exhibiting good in-game playing technique.

Patterson played for the freshman team this past season as a linebacker and receiver.

Because of his accomplishments, now the Bruins will receive a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.

“Hopefully this award and the money we get just motivates our team and everything to play better and do what we can to win our conference championship and hopefully win state later on,” Patterson explained.

The NFL is issuing these grants through next June because of numerous schools having to move their season until the spring.

