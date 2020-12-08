Twin Falls School District discusses four day in-person schedule after Christmas break

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Twin Falls School District looks at adjusting in-person instruction after students return from Christmas break.

In an email sent to parents last week, the school district said while safety measures in schools have helped prevent significant spread of COVID-19, the district is strongly considering a change to the schedule in the new year.

The district will recommend a four day in-person school week at a school board meeting on Dec. 14.

The new schedule would start when classes resume after Christmas break and students would still have school five days a week, but with one day of distance learning.

