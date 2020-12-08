Advertisement

Zaragoza Jr., Benito

December 3, 2020, age 38
By Gilda Duarte
Dec. 8, 2020
BURLEY—Benito Zaragoza Jr., a 38-year-old resident of Burley, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.

A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the recitation of the holy rosary beginning at 6 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 802 F St., in Rupert.  Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.

