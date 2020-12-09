Behind the Business: Epic Corals brings colorful world to Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Epic Corals has two locations in Idaho, one in Pocatello, the other in Twin Falls.

And it’s clear owners Ethan Pinch and Marty Summers, both marine specialists, specializing in salt water aquariums, know what they’re doing.

Pinch started the business in 2017.

“I started out as a hobbyist,” Pinch said. “And realized there really wasn’t anything to specifications that I’ve seen in salt water aquariums, so I decided to go on a quest, and 4 years later, here we are.”

There are different types of salt water aquariums, and Epic Corals focuses on less aggressive fish, explains Pinch.

“We’re a community oriented salt water aquarium,” Pinch said. “So the clown fish, your blue hippo tang, which are your Dory’s, all those are community oriented, and so shrimp, snails, hermit crabs, all the little critters will go in a coral reef tank, so we specialize in coral reef.”

The business also offers a variety of other services.

“We also do tank maintenance,” Summers said. “We set up tanks for businesses, home owners. We do a maintenance program for them if need be. We can order in any type of tank you want, any size, special order tanks, custom tanks.”

Salt water aquariums have more colors than fresh water ones, and as Pinch said, that’s what brings people in.

“It’s pretty much just the beauty of the ocean, I guess you could say,” Pinch said. “There’s not a whole lot of salt water aquariums in Idaho. We’re so far away from the ocean, so that’s what brings people in, to see what our oceans actually have.”

And if people aren’t sure they want to commit to a tank yet, people are always welcome to come in and just look around.

