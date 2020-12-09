Threat places Twin Falls High School on a lockdown

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students at Twin Falls High School are under a lockdown Wednesday after the school district received a threat against the school.

Twin Falls School District spokeswoman Eva Craner said the threat came in about the time school started, about 8:30 a.m. The school was placed on lock down and Craner said no incidence of violence occurred.

Another update sent at about 11 a.m. said the Twin Falls Police Department has asked the high school administration to keep the students in the building at the present time. Parents will be notified when students will be released. Parents are asked to not come to the school.

The initial notification to parents said students would be sent home and classes would be cancelled the rest of the day, and students with transportation or who could walk home were being asked to leave immediately, others who would need transporting will be contacting their parents directly. Shortly thereafter, this move was put on hold and students were kept at the school. Police would be present at the school to ensure students’ safety.

Wednesday is one of the days about half of the students body has in-person instruction at the school.

KMVT will have more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.