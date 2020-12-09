College of Southern Idaho looks to next semester while working to keep people safe

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Across the United States, college campuses look different. From hybrid classes to mandatory masks, going to a college or university isn’t what many have dreamed of.

What would normally be a buzzing campus full of community events and students studying in the student lounge, The College of Southern Idaho is adjusting to a new normal amid COVID-19.

Student body president Angel Montes De Oca is keeping positive.

“It’s a great learning experience which I’ve learned so far, and I’m still excited to learn how things progress next semester and see if things get better or worse, but hopefully better,” Montes De Oca said.

Montes De Oca said he is also doing his best to make the transition to college easier for students.

“We’re still trying our best to give the college experience to college students, especially if it’s there first year here,” he said. “And so I know one of the groups that we have is program board, and they are still doing events, like grab-and-go events, so they can maintain social distancing as quickly as possible and then just go.”

Enrollment for spring semester is currently open for interested students, with classes being both in-person and online.

“People may be confused, they’ve heard things about other institutions maybe, about closing up and not doing as much instruction on a face-to-face mode,” said the provost at the College of Southern Idaho Todd Schwarz. “All of our technical programs, our trades programs, welding, cabinet making, all of those hands-on programs are still operating and they haven’t stopped operating.”

CSI is a part of the community, and it works to support the community in all aspects.

While making decisions for the health and safety of the community has been difficult, the school want the community to know it looks forward to seeing students’s smiling faces again.

“We are so anxious and hopeful to get back to normal in so many other respects on how we serve the community,” said the President of the college Dean Fisher. “Things like Arts on Tour, athletics, we are so anxious for the pandemic to be wrapped up because this college serves the community in so many ways beyond the classroom.”

