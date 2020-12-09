Advertisement

Early morning crash sends Rupert woman to hospital

The crash was not discovered for several hours
Idaho State Police investigating crash on I84 happened early Wednesday morning
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho State Police is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash that sent one woman to the hospital. Police say the crash wasn’t discovered Wednesday for several hours.

Police say Patricia Ault, 29, of Rupert, was westbound on 600 North near 1700 East, east of Rupert, in a Subaru when she rolled off the right-hand shoulder, where the car came to a rest.

Authorities believe the crash took place at approximately 2 a.m. ISP sent out a news release saying it investigated the crash at 7:49 a.m.

Ault was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by air ambulance.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by Cassia Sheriff Office, Cassia EMS and East End Fire Department.

