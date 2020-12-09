Advertisement

Filer’s Ella Fischer signs with CSI Basketball

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:35 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Filer High School basketball and volleyball player Ella Fischer will continue her basketball career close to home. Tuesday morning, the multi-sport star signed to play basketball at the College of Southern Idaho.

Fischer said when she started playing basketball, she fouled out of every game. Now, she’ll be playing at the collegiate level.

“I do love Idaho and the people around me and I really do think that Twin Falls is a great place to not only live but go to school,“ Fischer said. “I feel lucky to live here honestly, so I’m really excited to be home. In a couple years I’ll transfer somewhere and I’ll start a new life somewhere else, but right now I’m super excited.”

Fischer also took time to specifically thank her high school coach, Michael Amaya, for always pushing her and believing in her.

