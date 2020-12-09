Gonzaga shuts down following positive COVID-19 tests

SPOKANE, Washington (FOX) - No. 1 Gonzaga has paused all team activities, after two positive tests within the basketball program -- from one player and another member of its traveling party -- led to the postponement of a highly anticipated matchup against No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis.

According to the school’s release, Gonzaga will not return to action until December 15, which means the Bulldogs will cancel upcoming games against Tarleton, Southern, Northern Arizona and Idaho.

Gonzaga is set to face No. 3 Iowa on Dec. 19 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a matchup with potential Selection Sunday implications.

