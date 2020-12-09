Advertisement

Minico cowboys travel to world championship

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A pair of Minico student-athletes are spending the latter portion of this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Calf ropers Brey Yore and Lucas Cruz qualified for the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship. The pair had to win a major qualifying events to make it to Oklahoma.

Yore,a senior this year is competing in tie-down roping via the 19 and under division, while Cruz, a sophomore, is going for 15 and under.

Up for grabs? More than $100,000 in cash prizes.

We caught up with Cruz from his hotel room in Salt Lake City, before he leaves for the Sooner State on Wednesday.

He explained the difficulty when it comes to roping.

“It takes a lot of grit and determination and a lot of agility because you have to get off your horse and have to run towards the calf and flank him in time and that’s where your strength comes in,” Cruz said.

Yore first competes on Thursday, while Cruz doesn’t go until Friday.

The finals will be held this year December 10-14, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
This October, 2019 booking photo from the Custer County Sheriff's Office shows Walter James...
Years-old murder shook town; new arrest causes aftershocks
The South Central Public Health District stresses the importance of COVID-19 safety guidelines
South Central Public Health District explains changing COVID guidelines
The Allen County Health Department reports another COVID-19 related death.
Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports most confirmed, probable cases in one day since start of pandemic.

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Gonzaga NCAA basketball
Gonzaga shuts down following positive COVID-19 tests
Lucas Yore competes in tie-down roping.
Rodeo qualifiers
Filer’s Ella Fischer signs with CSI Basketball. “I do love Idaho and the people around me, and...
Filer’s Ella Fischer signs with CSI Basketball
Players and coaches adjust to playing with limited attendance. “When these guys are making...
Players and coaches adjust to playing with limited attendance