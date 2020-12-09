Minico cowboys travel to world championship

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A pair of Minico student-athletes are spending the latter portion of this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Calf ropers Brey Yore and Lucas Cruz qualified for the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson’s Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship. The pair had to win a major qualifying events to make it to Oklahoma.

Yore,a senior this year is competing in tie-down roping via the 19 and under division, while Cruz, a sophomore, is going for 15 and under.

Up for grabs? More than $100,000 in cash prizes.

We caught up with Cruz from his hotel room in Salt Lake City, before he leaves for the Sooner State on Wednesday.

He explained the difficulty when it comes to roping.

“It takes a lot of grit and determination and a lot of agility because you have to get off your horse and have to run towards the calf and flank him in time and that’s where your strength comes in,” Cruz said.

Yore first competes on Thursday, while Cruz doesn’t go until Friday.

The finals will be held this year December 10-14, 2020.

